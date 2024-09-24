From Best Country Pub to Best Pub for Dogs and many other categories in between, the Great British Pub Awards has recognised and highlighted the excellence of pubs in the UK hospitality industry, in particular those who provide an outstanding service to customers.

According to the Great British Pub website, chair of judges for the awards Ed Bedington said: "We're delighted to be revealing the best pubs in the UK. These operations are outstanding, and we are extremely proud to be able to shine a light on them and the sector which is such a vibrant part of the UK's culture. I'd urge everyone to visit these incredible pubs."