Foyle Centennial Women’s Awards - your first nominees

Voting for the Foyle Centennial Women’s Awards is set to open this week, with the first 12 profiles of nominees featuring in tomorrow’s Derry Journal.

To celebrate 100 years of the female vote, the team at Dove House have asked local organisations to nominate wonderful local women in the Derry and Strabane areas, past or present who have made a difference in the lives of others.

The 100 nominations have been recieved, and over the coming weeks, the public will have the opportunity to vote via the Derry Journal website.

The 10 nominees with the highest votes will then be the finalists.

Voting will open early next week, but each woman will be profiled in the ‘Journal’ in the weeks leading up to the grand finale event, a gala ball in the City Hotel on Saturday, March 10.

Speaking about the Gala event in the City Hotel, Ann McMonagle from Dove House said it will be taking those attending back to 1918.

“On the night suffragette sashes will be on offer for all guests, ahead of a sit down meal and a drinks reception.

“We are going to recognise the female from around the city and district who have never been recognised before.

“As well as the voting on the Derry Journal website, we hope to have a ballot box in the Guildhall so residents who do not use the internet will still be able to vote.

“The nominations were multi community, and open to any woman past or present over the age of 16.

“We are trying to re-exercise our right to vote. Realistically 1918 wasn’t that long ago.

“It’s time to recognise some wondeful women who have made a difference in someone’s life. It doesn’t matter how big or small the difference. Everyone is coming unde rthe one neutral elent that is women,” added Ann.

Dove House hope to have a jam packed programme of events in the run up to the Gala Ball, which will be launched on March 1.

For your first look at nominees, pick up your copy of tomorrow’s Tuesday ‘Journal.’