Get voting for local bands

After a challenging year for the music industry, the awards are set to return to the Ulster Hall on November 17.

Three of the eight nominees for the Best Single award are local Derry bands.

Punk rockers Cherym have been shortlisted with their single ‘Listening To My Head’.; Garage and art rock group Invaderband with ‘I Won’t Remember You’, and Waldorf & Cannon’s single ‘We Are Your Government. ’

The event will also include presentations for Best Album, the BBC ATL Introducing Contender Award and The Outstanding Contribution to Music Award.

Earlier this year eligible submissions were invited, a long list was then returned by industry nominators, followed by the inclusion of a new public vote to help return an album and single that would automatically go through to the shortlist.

Peter Leathem is the Chief Executive Officer at Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL),

“PPL is a long-term supporter of the Northern Ireland Music Prize,” he said.

“We are very pleased to yet again celebrate and champion the artists who make the country’s music industry so special. Every year the talent on the Long list is exceptional, so well done to everyone that was featured and also made today’s Shortlist – it makes for a great celebration of Northern Irish music.”

Due to a brilliant response the shortlist has been extended to include not one but two albums and singles from the results of a public vote. These were then added to the rest of the shortlist returned by 76 industry nominators.

Best Single will now go out to another public vote.

The Best Album list will go to a panel of judges. The winning album will receive a £3,000 cash prize and Best Single will receive £1,000.