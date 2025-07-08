Almost 3,000 social homes being built or due to begin construction in next two years

New figures released by the Department for Communities (DfC) show 1,178 social housing units are already underway in the city with a further 1,648 units programmed to start as part of the Social Housing Development Programme (SHDP) 2025/26 - 2027/28.

This gives a total figure of 2,826 units due to come on line imminently.

The details were sourced from the Housing Executive and released by the Department in response to a query from Foyle MLA Padraig Delargy.

The largest concentration of social homes either under construction or planned are being developed on the H1 and H2 lands in the Skeoge area where Apex will develop at least 1,251 units.

The proposed developments, however, are spread right throughout the city with the Arbour Housing, Apex, Ark, Choice, Clanmill, Radius, Rural and Woven associations all delivering projects.

View the slideshow and video above for a breakdown of the new builds and timeframes.

Sinn Féin’s local housing spokesperson Patricia Logue said: “It’s incumbent on all of us to do all we can to help to tackle homelessness in our city and across society.

“There is also a range of challenges facing renters, homeowners and first time buyers and we must work together to ensure that they are supported.

“That is why we must work to deliver safe, decent, social and affordable housing as a priority.

“Sinn Féin will continue working with all the Executive parties to ensure the delivery of over 100,000 much-needed homes over the next 15 years.”

1 . Sinn Féin's local housing spokesperson Patricia Logue (centre) with Colr. Aisling Hutton and Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy. Sinn Féin's local housing spokesperson Patricia Logue (centre) with Colr. Aisling Hutton and Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

Social housing units Derry 1.jpg Photo: DfC Written Question release to Pádraig Delargy

Social housing units Derry 2.jpg Photo: DfC Written Question release to Pádraig Delargy