Bonded pair Lily and Rose looking for a Derry home

At Columb’s Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre (SCARR), Derry based rehoming organisation, there area a number of cats, dogs and other pets currently in foster waiting for their forever homes.

Catherine Magill from Scarr detailed two particular pets who is waiting for their forever home.

“Lily and Rose are still looking for their furever home together as they are so bonded they can’t be separated. These beautiful girls are approximately 5 months old now, are fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed. They have really blossomed in their foster mum’s care since they were found dumped in a box on a driveway with their sister.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lily & Rose are waiting for a new home.

“The girls can be rehomed with other cats, small cat friendly dogs and children 8+ They are looking for an experienced family.

“Their foster mum says they just love to laze about and be fussed over, have great personalities and like all kittens are nosey. They’re fun and enjoyable to watch and play with. These girls will make a perfect addition to a loving home.

“If you have enough room in your home and love in your heart to give these gorgeous girls their furever home, please contact us for our adoption policy and procedure.”

To inquire about Pablo or any other pet, contact SCARR at [email protected]