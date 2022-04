Neal J Doherty & Son are happy to present to the market this Delightful Refurbished 2 Bedroom Detached Cottage.

The Cottage is full of charm and original feature. Sitting on circa 0.46 Acre site with stunning views over Trawbega Bay and surrounding countryside, the property is located circa 6.5km from Carndonagh Town Centre and circa 6km from World Famous Ballyliffin Golf Club. This property would make a delightful Holiday Home or Starter Home.