Derry property: An impressive home in Victoria Gate

Robert Quigley estate agents offer for sale this delightful split level, detached five bedroom dwelling set in this extremely well sought after location just a short stroll from the City Centre. Complete with feature Cinema Room, Gym and outdoor Sauna, this exceptional home provides superb living accommodation and is sure to be of instant appeal to a variety of today’s discerning buyers. Early appointment to view this ready-made home comes highly recommended. Contact Agent for further details and viewing arrangements.