Derry property_ beautiful home in Eglinton

Built in 1836 this period townhouse has just come to market.

This beautifully presented two bed home has been lovingly restored and is bound to be sold quickly given the location and price.

Features

Hall -Polished porcelain tiles

Reception - Twin aspect double glazed windows, laminated floor,

Kitchen - Breakfast bar, polished porcelain tiles, hob and oven fitted with extractor fan above , provision for fridge, washing machine,

First Floor

H/S/L -carpet

Main Bathroom - Modern suite fitted , with shower over bath, Vanity unit and sink fitted

Bedroom One - Carpet, double glazed window, built in wardrobes

Bedroom Two - Carpet, double glazed windows, built in wardrobes

Exterior

Front lawn with picket fence

Rear has quirky decking area , shed . oil tank fitted