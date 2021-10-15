Derry property_ beautiful home in Eglinton

Built in 1836 this period townhouse has just come to market.
This beautifully presented two bed home has been lovingly restored and is bound to be sold quickly given the location and price.
Features
Hall -Polished porcelain tiles
Reception - Twin aspect double glazed windows, laminated floor,
Kitchen - Breakfast bar, polished porcelain tiles, hob and oven fitted with extractor fan above , provision for fridge, washing machine,
First Floor
H/S/L -carpet
Main Bathroom - Modern suite fitted , with shower over bath, Vanity unit and sink fitted
Bedroom One - Carpet, double glazed window, built in wardrobes
Bedroom Two - Carpet, double glazed windows, built in wardrobes
Exterior
Front lawn with picket fence
Rear has quirky decking area , shed . oil tank fitted