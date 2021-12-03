Derry property: Fabulous Feeny home

PMcDermott Property & Mortgages are delighted to bring to the market this impressive detached bungalow which is very well presented throughout and is situated on a fantastic circa one acre rural site nestling in the north Sperrins, just outside the village of Feeny. Accommodation comprises 5 bedrooms, 2 receptions and 2 bathrooms. It also benefits from a large spacious attic space which can be adapted to suit a number of uses.