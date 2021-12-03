Derry property: Fabulous Feeny home

PMcDermott Property & Mortgages are delighted to bring to the market this impressive detached bungalow which is very well presented throughout and is situated on a fantastic circa one acre rural site nestling in the north Sperrins, just outside the village of Feeny. Accommodation comprises 5 bedrooms, 2 receptions and 2 bathrooms. It also benefits from a large spacious attic space which can be adapted to suit a number of uses.
Beautiful landscaped gardens and a large detached garage greatly enhance the opportunity to purchase such a property.
It is within 20 minutes of Derry and Limavady and is close to the new A6 road network which will greatly reduce travel time to Belfast.
High interest levels are expected, therefore early viewing is recommended.