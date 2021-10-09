Derry property - magnificent home in Culmore

Nightingale House is a magnificent spacious contemporary five bedroom property which has been extensively remodelled and refurbished, creating a bespoke home oozing personality, coupled with the facilities expected to provide high end B&B.The property occupies an elevated plot, within a cul de sac, along the historically residential Culmore Road with a frontal vista of the countryside. Its proximity to primary schools, colleges, retail shopping outlets and leisure facilities and the main ring-roads around the city provide easy access to commuter routes. The attributes of this property are many in number and therefore a visit is necessary to appreciate what it has to offer.