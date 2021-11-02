Derry property: magnificent Troy Hall

This is a superb property, brought to the market by Pauline Elliott Estate Agents.

By William Allen
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 2:31 pm

The interior of Troy Hall, 9 Troy Park, is stunning, while the exterior is also extremely impressive.

The six bedroom semi-detached property has a garden area to the front, and a sweeping driveway with two accesses. A neat garden to side enclosed by hedge enhanced by plants, shrubs and occasional trees, adds to the overall beauty, and there is a paved patio area and concrete yard to rear.

For full details contact Pauline Elliott Estate Agents on 028 7187 9777. Website: https://www.paulineelliottestateagents.com/

Derry
