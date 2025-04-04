Derry’s famous ‘tin houses’ receive £3m upgrade to the delight of residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tenants living in post-war aluminium bungalows are stepping into spring in style thanks to a Housing Executive thermal upgrade programme worth over £3million in Derry.

Extensive works were carried out to 40 semi-detached bungalows across Derry and Strabane by Hetherington contractors.

Among improvements to the three-bedroom properties were, new gas-fired central-heating systems, external wall insulation, new windows, bathroom and kitchen refurbishments, rewiring, insulation, and roof repairs.

David and Charlotte Donnell moved into the aluminiums on Northland Road in the city 51 years ago when there was no heating supply and only hard tile floors.

David said: “Us locals have always called them the aluminiums. I’m not sure what to call them now. Are they bungalows? Or maybe we should call them, the cottages?”

“We have new windows, a beautifully tiled bathroom, a spacious new kitchen and the outside looks like a completely different house.

“Apparently, before we moved in, the people that lived here had a coal bunker in the kitchen. Thankfully we have moved on a lot since those days.

“We never had a shower until now except one of those ones you attach to the taps.

“It’s great to have a bath and a shower now.”

Charlotte said: “I remember when we first moved in there was always ice on the inside of the windows.

“It was there when you left in the morning, and you came back in the evening because there was no central heating.

“I love my heat, so I’m delighted with the new heating system.

“David and I raised our son in this house.

“We just moved him into the smaller bedroom where the hot water tank was in the winter because it was a bit warmer.”

“Ours is a very close community. Even back during the conflict it was a mixed area, and nobody ever fell out with their neighbours.

“Everybody is talking about our houses because they look so well.”

“They will always be the aluminiums to us even though David said to me the other day, ‘Well, after 51 years we can finally say we don’t live in a tin hut.’ ”

Eddie Doherty, Housing Executive Area Manager, West said: “These bungalows have been that popular for so long that they have been kept and retained.

“When first built they were made of corrugated aluminum and were quite cold, but the work done now has brought them right up to modern day standards, like a new build.

“Considering that they are such a special part of our city’s housing history I am just delighted to see them brought back to life.

“We regularly engage with our tenants across the West area about any scheme work planned and are always happy to meet satisfied clients and hear what they have to say about our services.

“Listening to the feedback from the Donnell’s confirms that we are managing and meeting our customer’s expectations.

“I wish them many more years of happiness in their home.

“Thank you to our contractors, Hetheringtons for completing this scheme to such a high standard and in such a timely manner.”

For more info visit www.nihe.gov.uk