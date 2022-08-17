Derry’s FinTrU & Lilliput to help create zero waste Playhouse eco garden

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developed in conjunction with local community groups, including Lilliput Theatre Company for adults with learning disabilities, the project will see the transformation of a currently underused outside space into a zero waste community herb, vegetable and wildflower garden.

The Playhouse Artitude: Climate, Culture & Circularity project is also shaping the new community garden as a research space for urban ecology and rewilding. Developed using zero waste principles, project partners aim to use the site as a space for practical, creative workshops on carbon reduction and climate action.

Artitude: Climate, Culture, Circularity is funded by the Climate Action Fund, a ten-year, £100 million National Lottery grant fund to help communities educe their carbon footprint and show what is possible when people take the lead in tackling climate change.

Representatives from Lilliput and FinTru will join with community groups to create the new facility.

The Playhouse will work with partners Zero Waste North West, Northern Ireland Resources Network, Queens University and Derry City and Strabane District Council to use the arts to co-ordinate and deliver a programme of activities over the next 18 months.

Climate Action Officer at The Playhouse Paula Larkin said: “The partnership and generous support of businesses like FinTrU means their staff and wider community can enjoy great art, champion their creativity and together build a caring, peaceful community. There are so many benefits from this project, which we hope will provide a creative and therapeutic space for the many engagement projects underway at The Playhouse, including youth justice and education programmes, as well as to the general public and visitors to the building. A herb and vegetables plot that will act as a learning space for community groups to develop urban horticulture and growing skills in order to encourage local food production. Providing an outdoor arts space for performance, art, conversation and knowledge exchange, the garden will also become an urban ecology test site, and a hub for learning and education on carbon reduction practices, urban growing, creative practice and the circular economy.”

Greg McCann, Executive Director and Head of FinTrU North West, said: “The Playhouse is a fantastic organisation that has a highly respected international reputation. We feel there is a great alignment of values between FinTrU and the Playhouse – with a focus on innovation, inclusivity, creativity and of course the environmental commitment with the exciting Artitude Garden project.

“We cannot wait to get started and look forward to working together with the theatre in the months ahead with the aim of promoting climate awareness, the arts and the circular economy in the Northwest region and beyond.”

To learn how you can get involved contact [email protected]

To learn how local business can support The Playhouse contact [email protected]