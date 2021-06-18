Fabulous six bedroom property in Eglinton

New to the market ‘For Sale’ is this fantastic detached house with garage. The property is set in the popular village of Eglinton and consists of six bedrooms, two receptions, play room, office, main bathroom, two ensuites, kitchen, utility, garage and not forgetting the vast storage space throughout. There is also a balcony to the front master bedroom, perfect for those bright sunny mornings. An excellent family home set on a beautiful landscape and stunning gardens.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 18th June 2021, 11:39 am

10 ALANDALE PARK, EGLINTON - offers around £320,000.

AGENT: Robert Ferris Estate Agents

028 7134 2444

[email protected]

1.

The home at 10 Alandale

Buy photo

2.

Luxurious interior

Buy photo

3.

Light and space

Buy photo

4.

One of six bedrooms

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 7