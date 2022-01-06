Festive season in Derry & Donegal ends today with the Feast of Epiphany
Decorations will be coming down across the north west in homes and town centres today and over the coming days as the festive season draws to a close for another year.
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 11:41 am
Many people hold to the tradition that you should wait to take down the decorations until today, January 6, which is the Feast of the Epiphany.
This is traditionally held to be the date when the Three Wise Men, Melchoir, Caspar and Balthazar arrived to behold the baby Jesus bearing gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.
The 12 days of Christmas concluded yesterday on January 5.