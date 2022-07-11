Five Cute Derry puppies looking for a new home

The puppies came from an unwanted litter and are now 12 weeks old and ready for their new home. They need an active home who will be committed to their training and socialising.

Ari, Cookie, Murphy, Jasmine and Ruby are a mixed breed and should be medium sized when fully grown. Catherine Magill, from SCARR, said: “These puppies will be rehomed separately and they need active homes with another nice settled dog for company and guidance. Families must be committed to training and socialising them. They are chipped, vaccinated, worm and flea treated to date and must come back to our vets for neutering when old enough. We do not rehome dogs to live outside. They must be indoors and part of the family, like they deserve.”