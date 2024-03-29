Gone To Seed: Gardening with Brendan Vlog Week 2 - Sowing hollyhock, California poppies and cold stratification for lavender demo
Welcome back. In this video I’m doing a few different demonstrations of sowing the cottage garden favourite, hollyhock and yellow Californian poppies indoors, in the hope that both will provide a splash of colour for the garden later this year.
I’ll also be taking you through the steps to prepare perennial seeds for cold stratification, a process mimicking the effects of a seed lying in the damp. cold soil over winter , which then helps them spring into life once planted. Hope it works...
