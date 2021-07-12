Iconic property on north coast for sale

This spectacular home was built in 2015 has been uniquely designed with a full wall of glass to take full advantage of the stunning panoramic views overlooking Portrush peninsula.

No detail has been overlooked in the design and finish of this contemporary property resulting in a luxurious, modern and energy efficient home located only two miles from Portrush.

FEATURES:

* 4 bedrooms (all ensuite), modern kitchen open plan to living area plus lounge & dining, bathroom, utility room, gym and laundry room with wet room shower.

* Zoned oil fired underfloor heating system.

* Triple glazed windows.

* Beam mechanical ventilation and heat recovery system.

* Beam vacuum system.

* Detached garage plus parking for several cars.

* South facing garden and patio area to the rear.

GROUND FLOOR:

Gym: 17’2 x 7’8

Porcelain tile floor; could be used as a home office, media room or additional living accommodation.

Bedroom (2): 9’7 x 12’8 ensuite

Bedroom (3): 9’7 x 16’0 ensuite

Bedroom (4): 9’7 x 16’0 ensuite

FIRST FLOOR:

Kitchen: 18’5 x 10’5

Living area: 13’0 x 14’6

Lounge & dining: 32’9 x 22’5

Utility room: 5’6 x 13’9

Bedroom: (1) 13’7 x 16’1. Master suite with full width and height windows and stunning views; ensuite, walk-in wardrobe.

Bathroom: 10’10 x 11’5

Full width and height windows and stunning views; electric blinds; freestanding bath.

EXTERNAL:

Garage: (20’9 x 20’1) double garage; concrete floor; electric up and over.

Utility house: (9’9 x 14’8)