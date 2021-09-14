‘It’s time for 100 per cent redress for mica-affected families of Donegal’

The Foyle MLA took part in a protest in Lifford on Saturday.

The demonstration had been called in support of families whose homes have been blighted by pattern-cracking as a result of concrete blocks containing the mineral ‘muscovite mica’ that were used in their construction.

Speaking after joining the demonstration Ms. Ferguson said: “I was proud to stand with campaigners to call on the Irish government to provide 100% redress to families affected by the mica scandal.

“They worked hard, saved up for years and bought their homes in good faith, only to find those homes are now crumbling around them.

“It’s simply unfair and the priority now must be ensuring that those families get the support and compensation that they deserve.