Kylemore and Mount Pleasant in ‘relatively good condition’ and not a priority for major works

She said some utility works had affected the roads in Kylemore and there had been a build-up of moss in Mount Pleasant but confirmed major works are not warranted.

“I am advised that in overall terms the footways in Kylemore Park are in relatively good condition in comparison to those in many other areas within the Derry City and Strabane District Council.

“There has been some minor settlement of the footway surface where statutory utilities have excavated to insert their apparatus but it is not significant enough to warrant resurfacing. As funding available to my Department for footway resurfacing work is very limited, we must prioritise such works targeting resources to those areas assessed as in in most need of repair. Kylemore Park is inspected regularly and any defects that meet the intervention criteria under the current Roads Maintenance Standards for Safety – Limited Service policy, are programmed for repair,” she told Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy.

She said the roads in Mount Pleasant were also in ‘relatively good condition’ but agreed that moss will be removed.