The ancient art of perfumery with its power to invoke reactions, memories and sometimes stop people in their tracks is something of an enigma akin to alchemy. But can you make your own?

The answer of course is yes, and a lot of people out there may have started young with flowers and water in a jar. What I’m doing is something very similar, and after a good bit of research I’m going to share here the processes I’ve settled on and what you need to get started. But first, here’s a little bit of what I’ve picked up on the art of perfumery along the way.

The vast majority of fragrances, be they perfumes, colognes, aftershaves etc, have three layers – top notes, middle notes and base notes.

The top note is the initial smell you get when you spray or dab a fragrance on you. It fades quite quickly and is usually something bright like citrus fruits such as bergamot, orange, orange flower, grapefruit or lemon or a light floral or herb, like mint or rose.

Getting ready to start the process with the herbs and flowers fresh from the garden.

The middle or heart note lasts a good bit longer and emerges from behind the top note. It can be extracts or simulations of various types of flowers, fruits or herbs like lavender, fennel, geranium, apple, strawberry, marjoram and rosemary.

The base notes are the heavy hitters with the staying power and they will last long after the only two have faded. They are usually strong, darker, headier scents like frankincense, myrrh, jasmine, patchouli, sandalwood, cedarwood, leather and musk.

In generations past, perfumes were not gendered. Women could and would wear whatever they felt like, and men likewise. At some point, certain natural elements came to be seen as off limits to men or women and this became enshrined through sophisticated marketing campaigns, although that is changing rapidly and a lot of indie and up-and-coming houses do not label or market their fragrances along gender lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traditionally too, fragrances were sourced from ingredients found in nature.

The crushed flowers, herbs and leaves in the jars.

Unfortunately for some species of animals that made them rich bounty for things like musk and ambergris, for which deer, sperm whales and civets were hunted or farmed. While animals derivatives like this are still used by some, an increasing number today use synthetics made in a lab to imitate those scents, and thankfully an increasing number of companies are following the lead set by people like Lush and Black Phoenix Alchemy Lab in not testing their products on animals.

Most perfumes you buy today are made from synthetic materials created by chemical reactions and a bit of weird science and they are so sophisticated that they smell identical or almost identical to the scents in nature. And a big plus is they are cheaper, easily sourced and easier to get a hold of if you fancy having a go. But a lot of manufacturers will combine some synthetics with extracts of real natural flowers and plants inthe form of essential oils or the more expensive absolutes. Both of these are basically concentrations of the scent of a particular flower, resin, herb, plant, tree or fruit. But always check they are suitable for skin use and perfume making and not just for things like oil burners, bath melts and candles.

But I’ll be doing none of that as I attempt to make a deep fragrance and a lighter one. I’m going right back to basics with using flowers and herbs straight from my garden, although I will be using a few drops of one essential oil – lavender, and one absolute – myrrh, towards the end and combining them with perfumers’ alcohol in one instance and with jojoba carrier oil in another.

So, what do you need to get started? Either or both perfumers’ alcohol (special alcohol blend for perfumery) and a decent carrier oil such as grapeseed oil, sweet almond oil, peach kernel oil or jojoba oil, which I am using. Then it’s a matter of just picking the flowers, herbs and fruit leaves you like the scent of. The most popular and probably the best in terms of scent extraction are flowers like rose and jasmine, but I don’t have those so I’m settling for a few flowers that I think smell nice and which I’ve grown from seed- sweet pea, sweet alyssum, French marigold and German chamomile. Sweet pea are known to lose their scent once picked but I thought I’d be worth a shot to see if I can even get a slight hint of their light honey scent. To those I am also adding the herbs rosemary, mint, oregano, lavender and lemon balm, which grows easily here and smells like citrus, as well as the leaves of a tomato plant and a blackcurrant bush. It’s best to pick everything fresh at around dawn or as early as possible in the morning as they tend to be at their most fragrant at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the ingredients I'll be using.

For the first perfume, I put the sweet pea, sweet alyssum, lavender, lemon balm and marigold together in a large rinsed out and dried coffee jar, and with the back of a spoon pummeled them a bit to release some of their oils, before covering the mixture with the jojoba carrier oil and sealing it tight. I’ll add some lavender absolute for a little kick when it’s ready to be drained in a few days. Suggestions vary widely on how long to leave them before draining as separating the oil but I’m thinking at least a few days, and maybe a week.

For the second one, I added in the chamomile flowers, mint, rosemary, torn up tomato leaves and blackcurrant leaves and poured over the perfumer’s alcohol. This one immediately smelt much stronger, and I hadn’t even added the oregano at this stage as I’d forgotten to pick it, but I’ll add it later. When the mixture is done infusing and drained I’ll add a few drops of the myrrh absolute, which I picked up from Spain over a decade ago. But that’s another story, and so is what happens next so I’ll update you in a few weeks when I should know if it worked or not…

This whole first stage of the process was videoed and is online at derryjournal.com (search Gardening with Brendan).