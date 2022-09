Mayor to host rescheduled cost of living rally in Derry on Saturday

The rescheduled rally will be held in the Guildhall Square at 12pm this Saturday, September, 24 and has been organised by the Mayor to highlight the pressures facing workers and families from rising energy bills.

The rally comes on the back of the announcement of huge hikes to gas prices in the city and district due to kick in from early October.

Mayor Duffy said: “People are already struggling to pay their bills. This is a cost-of-living emergency. Huge hikes to energy prices which will see household bills go through the roof is placing huge worry on families.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The British government needs to introduce measures that will cut people’s bills and put a stop to people being ripped off. People in this city need an Executive up and running, ministers in place, and parties working together to put money in their pockets.