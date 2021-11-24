New kitchens for Derry Housing Executive homes

Many of the tenants in Gartan Square, Glenvale Road and Westland Street have already had their kitchens transformed, wuith the scheme set to be completed by the end of the year.

Almost £600,000 is being invested in the upgrade initiative, which is being delivered on behalf of the Housing Executive by Hetherington Painting & Building contractors.

Gartan Square resident, Miss Moira Deeney, had her kitchen upgraded as part of the scheme.

Tenant Moira Deeney, with Housing Executive patch manager Catherine Curran, in her new fitted kitchen at Gartan Square, Derry.

She said: “I’m very happy with my new kitchen and the work that was done, it has really transformed my home.

“The workmen were brilliant and showed respect for my home, which I appreciated.”

Housing Executive team leader Clare Cooke, Waterloo Place office, was delighted with the feedback from tenants whose kitchens have already been finished.

She said: “It’s always good to hear a positive response from tenants and staff about improvement schemes that are ongoing in tenants’ homes, we recognise it can be a stressful time when the ‘heart’ of the home is temporarily unavailable.