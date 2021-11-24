New kitchens for Derry Housing Executive homes
A total of 116 Housing Executive tenants are receiving new kitchens in their homes, as part of an ongoing improvement scheme in the Glen Estate and Bogside areas of Derry.
Many of the tenants in Gartan Square, Glenvale Road and Westland Street have already had their kitchens transformed, wuith the scheme set to be completed by the end of the year.
Almost £600,000 is being invested in the upgrade initiative, which is being delivered on behalf of the Housing Executive by Hetherington Painting & Building contractors.
Gartan Square resident, Miss Moira Deeney, had her kitchen upgraded as part of the scheme.
She said: “I’m very happy with my new kitchen and the work that was done, it has really transformed my home.
“The workmen were brilliant and showed respect for my home, which I appreciated.”
Housing Executive team leader Clare Cooke, Waterloo Place office, was delighted with the feedback from tenants whose kitchens have already been finished.
She said: “It’s always good to hear a positive response from tenants and staff about improvement schemes that are ongoing in tenants’ homes, we recognise it can be a stressful time when the ‘heart’ of the home is temporarily unavailable.
“Our contractors, Hetherington Painting & Building, are working hard to transform and modernise the kitchens in these homes, and we anticipate the scheme will be complete in a few weeks.”