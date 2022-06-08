Planning approved for phase one of The Cashel in Derry

The elected members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee approved the Reserved Matters application brought forward by the Braidwater Group which allows phase one of the £450 million development to progress. This initial phase alone represents an investment of over £100 million.

Finbarr Grogan, Planning and Technical Director with the Braidwater Group, is delighted that the first phase of this momentous project has been given the green light. He said: “The granting of planning permission for phase one of The Cashel is fantastic news for the City.

“The Braidwater Group has a proven track record of delivering large scale projects of this scale, and we look forward to delivering a vital, low-carbon project of which we and the people of the Northwest can be proud.”

An aerial view of The Cashel

While the Braidwater Group’s impressive plans for phase one includes a vibrant mix of social, affordable and private homes, they also incorporate the delivery of a high street, café, retail units, gym and community centre, allowing a range of newly created communities to thrive.

The scheme is set to provide a substantial economic boost to the area, with approximately 250 construction jobs and apprenticeships earmarked, while local suppliers and subcontractors will also benefit positively from the works. Importantly, a large financial contribution will be made by Braidwater towards the Buncrana Road improvement and widening scheme.

Barry Kerr, Director of Development at Apex Housing Association, who have been working with Braidwater said: “Achieving planning for phase one of this development is great news as this will make a significant contribution towards addressing the substantial housing need in the local area. Importantly, this project will be developed with a strong emphasis on the environment which is a key priority for our organisation.”