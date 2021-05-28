Property in Derry - a home in a superb Crescent Link location
Oak Country Manor presents a truly unique location minutes away from the City Centre, you are superbly located for a wide choice of amenities including schools of all educational levels, shopping centres, retail parks, restaurants, bars and a whole host of exciting leisure and entertainment facilities both indoors and outdoors. Amenities within walking distance include the second largest retail park of its kind in NI, featuring Homebase, Currys, M&S, Next, Matalan, TK Maxx and Tesco as well as leisure outlets such as DW Fitness Club. Rail and bus links are only a mile away, connecting you directly to Dublin and Belfast, by car the City Airport is close by. Oak Country Manor will consist of 200+ new homes and offer a wide range of house types much like Taggart Homes’ Plantation View development in Limavady. Today’s featured home is Primrose, a 4 bed detached chalet. The guide price is £277,950.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 3:31 pm
Full details on development can be found at taggarthomes.com