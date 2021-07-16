PROPERTY: Magnificent Victoria Road home with river views

The property features features a stunning layout on split levels with many interesting features including feature lighting beautiful curved walls, spectacular views through large windows over the River and surrounding countryside together with many additional features which can only be appreciated by internal inspection.

The four-bedroom dwelling stands proudly on a large mature elevated plot just off the main Victoria Road, convenient to the city in a very exclusive location. Offers over £399,950.

Additional features include gas fired central heating, four bedrooms, five reception rooms and high ceilings. It also features balconies and terrace overlooking the River Foyle, excellent storage facilities, a large games room, a double garage and extensive parking.

This is a very private elevated plot, which is just five minutes drive from the city. It is a 25 minute walk along the riverside walkway to the city.

There is a terrace to the front of the property, a porch and also an entrance hall. Downstairs features a WC, a study and a spacious lounge. There is also a snug with an Inglenook fireplace with granite hearth, multi-fuel burner, wooden flooring and recessed lights. The dining room features a kitchen hatch. The kitchen features a range of wall and base units, 1 1/2 bowl ceramic sink and drainer, integrated appliances, recessed lights and built in seating area overlooking gardens.

All of the bedrooms are on the first floor of the property. The master bedroom has an en suite.

The basement features a games room, and also a WC. There is a spacious garage, as well as front and rear off road parking.

Contact Oakland Estate Agents on 02871267979.