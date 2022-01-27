‘Purring machine’ Pablo looking for his forever home in Derry
Animal rescue and rehoming centres and organisations are under extreme pressure at the minute with record numbers of pets needing new homes.
At Columb’s Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre (SCARR), Derry based rehoming organisation, there area a number of cats, dogs and other pets currently in foster waiting for their forever homes.
Catherine Magill from Scarr detailed one particular pet who is waiting for his forever home.
“8 month old purring machine Pablo joined us through no fault of his own. He is a very sweet and friendly boy who loves giving head bumps and cuddles.
“Pablo could be rehomed with another friendly playful cat or a cat savvy dog. He wouldn’t be suitable for a family where he would be left alone for long hours as he loves to be with you and check out everything that you are doing.
“Handsome Pablo is neutered, chipped and vaccinated. He is flea and worm treated to date. He is litter trained and the perfect house guest.
“Pablo is in foster in Derry/ Londonderry.”
To inquire about Pablo or any other pet, contact SCARR at [email protected]