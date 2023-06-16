News you can trust since 1772
NationalWorldTV

Rosses Gate homes to go on release ahead of public exhibition in Waterfoot Hotel

Rosses Gate, a major new residential development, opens for booking on Monday.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 12:22 BST

Donnybrook estate agents have confirmed 'affordable first time buyer homes developed in partnership with South Bank Square and Maple and May’ will be on release from June 19 at 11am at its offices in Spencer Road.

New homes in the development are being advertised from £167,500 to £168,950.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, a public exhibition event will take place in the Waterfoot Hotel on Tuesday, June 27, from 12pm to 6pm.

An artist's impression of the new Rosses Gate developmentAn artist's impression of the new Rosses Gate development
An artist's impression of the new Rosses Gate development
Most Popular

The proposed development is comprised of 690 dwellings including a mix of detached, semi-detached, apartments and bungalows.

A public open space, a children’s play area and sustainable drainage pond are included in the plans.

The development is located between the Clooney Road and Rossdowney Road opposite Gransha.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Further information relating to the proposal can be obtained by contacting Cathal Mc Parland, Brown 0'Connor Communications on

The new Rosses Gate homes go on release on Monday.The new Rosses Gate homes go on release on Monday.
The new Rosses Gate homes go on release on Monday.

07912 983 056 or [email protected]

For those interested in purchasing a home visit: https://www.donnybrookestateagents.com/rosses-gate-lderry/d3514

Read More
New Ballyoan Neighbourhood Centre planned to service South Bank Square and H30 d...
A public exhibition will take place on Tuesday, June 27.A public exhibition will take place on Tuesday, June 27.
A public exhibition will take place on Tuesday, June 27.