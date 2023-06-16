Rosses Gate homes to go on release ahead of public exhibition in Waterfoot Hotel

Donnybrook estate agents have confirmed 'affordable first time buyer homes developed in partnership with South Bank Square and Maple and May’ will be on release from June 19 at 11am at its offices in Spencer Road.

New homes in the development are being advertised from £167,500 to £168,950.

Meanwhile, a public exhibition event will take place in the Waterfoot Hotel on Tuesday, June 27, from 12pm to 6pm.

An artist's impression of the new Rosses Gate development

The proposed development is comprised of 690 dwellings including a mix of detached, semi-detached, apartments and bungalows.

A public open space, a children’s play area and sustainable drainage pond are included in the plans.

The development is located between the Clooney Road and Rossdowney Road opposite Gransha.

Further information relating to the proposal can be obtained by contacting Cathal Mc Parland, Brown 0'Connor Communications on

The new Rosses Gate homes go on release on Monday.

07912 983 056 or [email protected]

For those interested in purchasing a home visit: https://www.donnybrookestateagents.com/rosses-gate-lderry/d3514