Tips for Derry dog owners during Storm Dudley

Dogs Trust are providing tips and advice on how to keep our four-legged friends happy and safe.

Charlotte Huggins, Canine Behaviour Officer at Dogs Trust, says, “Extreme weather can be distressing for dogs. Signs to look out for include pacing around the home, excessive barking, or trying to run and hide.

“There are steps owners can take to comfort their dog and help them cope if their dogs are becoming anxious. If you’re worried about the weather, keep your dog indoors as much as possible.”

Dogs Trust wants to help dogs weather out the storm.

These tips are:

- Make sure your dog has enjoyable things to do indoors to keep them stimulated, such as a toy filled with food or a long-lasting chew

- Play games or practice reward-based training with your dog

- Close the curtains, turn lights on and turn up the volume on your TV or radio

- Make sure your house and garden are secure, in case your dog tries to run away if they are scared

- Provide a safe hiding place – for example, a comfy bed under a table with blankets which will make it cosy and help with soundproofing.

- If your dog wants to hide, allow them to stay where they feel safe

- If you can head out safely, always keep your dog on a lead

- Stay out of flood water as it may contain raw sewage and toxins and other hazards that could injure your dog.