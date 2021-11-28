Working from home again Derry, Tyrone and Donegal - cross-border workers facing double tax return

Over recent weeks, governments on both side of the Irish border have re-introduced the working from home guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

There is set to be a change of financial circumstances for home workers in the Republic of Ireland that will affect many cross-border workers who work here in the North.

The change will see a return of a tax rule that was waived in March 2020. The rule meant that Republic of Ireland citizens working in the North would be exempt from paying Irish tax on top of UK income tax, however this means that no work can be done in Ireland, without being double taxed.

Traffic crossing the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland in the village of Bridgend, Co Donegal. (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

The Irish Government are set to re-introduce the rule at the start of the new year and Paul Quinn, Co-Chair of the Cross Border Workers Coalition is worried that it poses ‘negative financial implications to employers, workers and families across the border region.’

Mr Quinn said: “It has often been said that COVID-19 sees no borders. The Irish Government and the Stormont Executive have made their position clear- home-working helps.

“Now is the time for the concerns of cross-border workers to be heard. Now is the time for an all-island approach.