Ireland’s first eco-beer goes down a storm in its first year of business

It is less than 12 months since John Wauchob and Adam Colhoun set up Baronscourt Brewing Company but they already have ambitious plans to explore new markets and expand their product range this year.

Years of recipe development, taste testing and customer feedback have helped the business produce some of the most unique and exciting products in the thriving Northern Ireland craft beer scene.

Products launched by the business so far include Huntsman Wheat Beer, The Last Stag Red Ale, Black Sheep Stout and Pheasant’s Hop IPA.

Their latest creation is a Golden Lager called Irish Wolf. “We are a very unique brewing company,” explained John.

“We are a farm-based family run brewery. The spent ingredients of our brewing are used in an Anaerobic Digester adjacent to our brewery yard, thus making us Ireland’s first renewable energy run brewery.

“Our hopes for the future are to expand our business so that we are producing all of our own raw ingredients and we feel that by having the brewery based on the farm it gives us the scope we need to achieve this in the near future.”

The brewers travelled to America last month as part of a trade delegation led by Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council.

“Taking part in the trade delegation has greatly assisted us with our plans to expand on our production and business growth.

“We are hugely excited about exploring the US market further and looking at what opportunities there are for us to establish an export agreement and to get an insight into American product demand.”

Adam and John, two craft beer enthusiasts, started brewing beer as a hobby. “The business gained momentum and has grown from there,” John added.

“We did not set out to revolutionise beer drinking in Tyrone, we just want to produce craft beer for craft beer drinkers and if we convert an odd lager drinker along the way then happy days!”

Key to Baronscourt Brewing Company’s success to date is their focus on flavour and quality.

“We create a superb artisanal Irish craft beer that has a unique flavoursome taste and is brewed on our family farm in the heart of the Tyrone countryside,” John added.

For more details about how Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Business Support, Tourism & Rural Development teams can help existing, start up and prospective businesses go to http://www.derrystrabane.com/businesssupport andhttp://www.derrystrabane.com/RBIS.