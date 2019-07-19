It’s a ‘Festival of Fun’ in Foyleside this summer

To help start this summer off with a bang, Foyleside Shopping Centre is set to host four weeks of fantastic activities to keep you entertained.

From this Saturday, July 20, every weekend there will be a range of themed games, exciting workshops, competitions and giveaways as well as some very special appearances.

This coming Saturday July 20 and Sunday, July 21, You’ll be given the chance to ‘Step Into Stories’ with everyone’s storybook favourites LOL Dolls and Paw Patrol. There will also be arts and crafts on offer. You can also capture all the fun you’re having in front of magical themed backdrops and an exclusive selfie mirror.

Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28 will see Foyleside ‘Step Into Movies’

Word on the street is that big-time movie heroes Woody, Buzz, Simba and Spiderman will also be visiting the centre to join in on the fun.

So why not ‘Step Into Movies’ and relive your all-time favourite movie by enjoying some games, popcorn and candyfloss with the gang?

There will be popcorn and candyfloss, themed games and also a ‘Make your own Forky’ workshop for all the Toy Story 4 fans.

On Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4 there will be a Mini Golf tournament at the centre.

There will be Free mini golf games, character appearances from Mario and Luigi as well as some top competitions and giveaways.

During the last week of the ‘Festival of Fun,’ on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11, why not round off your summer by getting creative and giving the family-friendly slime workshop a go.

Fergal Rafferty, Centre Manager for Foyleside Shopping Centre said: “Summer is the perfect time for families to spend time together, so we are very excited to host The Festival of Fun here at Foyleside.

“All the activities we have lined up will ensure that everyone is entertained during the holidays – as well as the option to enjoy our shops and treat themselves.”

