Keelan is ‘Technical Learner of the Year’

A student of Ardnashee School & College and North West Regional College (NWRC) has received a Recognising Achievement Award from the Council for the Curriculum Examinations and Assessment (CCEA).

Keelan O’Hagan, who attends NWRC one day a week where he has completed his Level 1 in Construction, was one of 25 students recognised across the North for Technical Expertise, and the only student from the city to receive a technical award.

NWRC Lecturer Uel Murphy, who nominated Keelan for the award alongside his teachers Sharon Cassidy and Sharon Thompson, described the 16 year-old as an extremely capable young person who put in enormous effort to not only pass the course but also be recognised as one of the top learners in the North.

“Every day I see Keelan he has a smile on his face. No matter what is happening he manages to cope with every challenge. He takes nothing for granted and everything he does, he does with a smile on his face.

“This is a huge honour for Keelan, his school and for NWRC. Not only has he acquired hugely beneficial skills in Carpentry & Joinery, Painting and Decorating, he has also picked up Life Skills that he will continue to use throughout his education and as he matures.

“We were extremely proud to travel with him to Belfast to see him receive the recognition he so richly deserves,” he said.

Sharon Cassidy, Keelan’s teacher at Ardnashee School and College added: “We were delighted to see Keelan win this award and would like to offer him our warmest congratulations. Keelan has many qualities that make him such a pleasant young person to be around. He is determined, focussed and most of all resilient. He has thoroughly enjoyed spending one day a week coming to the college.

“We are extremely proud of Keelan, and his achievement will be an inspiration to other young people.”

CCEA’s Chief Executive, Justin Edwards congratulated all of the learners who received awards saying: “We are delighted to be hosting, for the first time, an inclusive award ceremony, celebrating our Technical Learners of the Year, alongside our top students in GCSE and GCE qualifications.”