Lauren announced as ‘Face of Fashion Fest’

Although she just turned 15, Lauren Burton has the fashion and modelling world at her feet after being named the ‘Face of Fashion Fest’ for 2018.

Another Derry model Sophie Read was the runner up for the prestigious title which is attached to the North West’s big fashion industry event at the Guildhall on Saturday October 13.

Lauren will receive the perfect gateway into the industry with a one year contract with Style Academy Model Agency. She has been awarded a host of other prizes including a year’s free haircare with Atchison Hair, VIP access to Fashion Fest for her and two guests, Rosemary Wright Makeup and brushes and a Bella Mia ‘Velvet & Oud’ gift set with a piece of sterling silver jewellery from the Zohara or Darcey collections.

A GCSE student at Lumen Christi College in the city, Lauren’s interest in a career in the industry grew after attending a modelling workshop locally. She said: “I am honoured to be selected as the face of Fashion Fest 2018 and I look forward to an exciting year ahead. As a teenager I have always had an interest in fashion and make-up, I enjoy watching America’s Next Top Model and following beauty bloggers on Instagram.”

Although her modelling career is gathering encouraging momentum, Lauren is keen to continue her education. “My education is very important to me and I hope one day to study medicine. I would also love to model and feel this award will boost my profile and take my modelling career to the next level. I would like to thank my family, especially my parents, for all their support and encouragement,” she said.

Business Development Manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Louise Breslin, said: “The ethos of Fashion Fest is to support the local fashion industry by showcasing the best of local emerging and established talent so we are delighted to award Lauren the opportunity to progress her own career in the industry as our face of the event,” she said. “We were overwhelmed with the volume and standard of the entries this year and it was a difficult decision for the judges but Lauren and Sophie’s applications stood out.” Tickets for the Fashion Fest Designer Show can be purchased at www.derrystrabane.com/fashionfest or Eventbrite or from Guildhall, Derry and Alley Theatre, Strabane.