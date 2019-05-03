Local artists line up for Pet FBI charity fundraising gig at Sandinos

A local man has said he is delighted with the response from artistes, traders and animal lovers in response to a forthcoming fundraising event he is organising for Derry charity Pet FBI.

An array of local talent will perform upstairs in the Backroom at Sandinos in Derry on Friday, May 17, from 8.00 p.m.

Pet FBI emblem.

Local musician Daveit Ferris said he was moved to do something for the charity after seeing all the good work they do in the north west, alerting people to pets which have been lost or found, reuniting them with their owners, facilitating adoptions and helping in other ways with animal care.

Describing them as “vital cog in the machinery of the city,” he said the charity is solely reliant on the generosity of the public to continue. “I am not involved with them, but I see the work they are doing consistently on my newsfeed and through friends of friends and I always wanted to do something to help them,” Daveit said. “Whenever I put out a few posters, I was inundated with people who were willing to give up their time to perform. I had to let down about 15/16 people who came forward. Those performing are only doing 20 minute slots. Everyone who contacted me said Pet FBI have helped them or relatives or friends of theirs and they want to pay back.”

Daveit said the altruistic response showed the great spirit of social awareness within the local arts scene which is very much part of Derry and it doesn’t end there. “There are five raffles and the response from local businesses has been amazing, there are three or four prizes in each raffle and I would echo what I said about the musicians. So many said it was a pleasure to be on board.”

Daveit will be performing on the night, alongside Stephen Roddy, Ronan Elroy, Johanna Fegan, Danny McGinley, Wake House, Peter Brogan, Noel Barr, Peter E. Davidson, and Tom Harte. Tickets are on sale and Daveit said:“We want to try to sell it out to make as much money as possible as we can to give a lift to them. I want the money to go to them as quickly as possible and already they have received £250 from tickets. 100 per cent of the money is going directly to them.” Tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting the website set up especially for the event at www.petfbirescue.com/ticket/

Tickets are £7.50 (includes a raffle ticket) plus £1 ‘barking’ fee or £10 (includes two raffle tickets) plus the £1 fee.

Spot prizes for the raffles include several Soul Medicine treatments of your choice; a voucher for an aromatherapy/wellness consultation and starter kit from Mama Nome’s; an animal-themed print from the Yellow Yard; RoCo Hair tan pack and vouchers for Nonna’s Wide Fired Pizzas; Boojum; Granny Annie’s; Hidden City Cafe and Saffron. There is also a £20 dog voucher for the Dog Parlour; a hand-knitted ragdoll by Catriona; a custom drawing of your animal by Hazel’s Craft Cabin and a full portrait session photoshoot with VenicePeach.