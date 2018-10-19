Local blogger Yasmin is “over the moon” to be awards finalist

One of the north west’s top fashion bloggers is “over the moon” to be named as a finalist at Blog Awards Ireland.

Artigarvan native Yasmin Robinson has been named as a finalist in the Personal Fashion Blog category in the seventh annual awards.

Yasmin started the Snazzy Yazi blog in January 2017, which is now ranked as one of the top fashion blogs in the country. Over the last year, there have been a lot of changes in the blogging life of ‘Snazzy Yazzi.’

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ she said: “I’m now the resident blogger for Foyleside so this entails me going around the shops, trying on new clothes, styling outfits and testing and reviewing new makeup over on their Instagram page.

“I’ve also upgraded my blog, where I now have a “shop” section- you can shop my wishlist and my wardrobe.”

The Blog Awards Ireland will take place in Dublin on October 25 and are judged by a panel of experts. Yasmin said she’s “over the moon” to be a finalist.

“Last year I didn’t make it past the long list. It’s great to see how much my blog has improved. I have a dress picked from McElhinneys that I can’t wait to wear,” she said.

She added that she loves to look in “weird places” for style inspiration.

“I can find inspiration in a music video from the 80s, a cartoon or even art!

“I always be honest in my blog and will never promote a product or brand that I don’t genuinely love. I always try and think outside the box when writing blog posts, styling outfits or finding new places to buy clothes that you wouldn’t usually think of.

“As a size 12/14 blogger, I feel that this is out of the “ordinary” too and helps me to stand out. I’ve received great feedback from readers as they love to see what clothes look like on someone that’s the average clothes size in UK and Ireland,” she said.

Yasmin runs a popular ‘Style Inspo’ feature monthly on the blog, and she said it’s “definitely the most viewed section and it’s only going to become bigger in 2019.”

Looking to the future, she will be styling her first fashion show in January, but until then, she’s “not giving anything away!”