Local event raises funds for Koram Centre

Local singer songwriters Liam Cannon and Darren Doherty – as well as Danny McCay from The Anchor and Rose Tattoo Parlour – were delighted to present a cheque worth £450 to The Koram Centre in Strabane at the Alley Theatre in memory of Damien McGrath.

The funds were raised through a raffle held by The Anchor and Rose Tattoo Parlour with four winners receiving vouchers for tattoos. The raffle winners were picked ahead of Liam Cannon’s ‘Aww That’s Mental’ gig. As part of the Youth 19 ‘Rewire Festival’, ‘Aww That’s Mental’ was a night of local bands coming together to raise awareness of mental health and drug addiction. Liam Cannon said: “We really felt we had the community behind us to create the show to begin with – and were privileged to have the opportunity to build upon that for the second time. We will also hopefully continue to do the same in the years ahead in terms of raising awareness of the important issues of mental health and addiction – as an event like this can have such a positive impact on the local community.”