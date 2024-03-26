Staff, volunteers, members and representatives of partner organisations with the Mayor Patricia Logue at the Foyle Foodbank AGM on Monday when the organisation rebranded as the Foyle Network Foundation.Staff, volunteers, members and representatives of partner organisations with the Mayor Patricia Logue at the Foyle Foodbank AGM on Monday when the organisation rebranded as the Foyle Network Foundation.
Staff, volunteers, members and representatives of partner organisations with the Mayor Patricia Logue at the Foyle Foodbank AGM on Monday when the organisation rebranded as the Foyle Network Foundation.

10 photographs of Foyle Network Foundation launch as Foyle Foodbank rebrands at AGM

The Foyle Foodbank was officially rebranded under the Foyle Network Foundation banner at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday.
By Staff Reporter
Published 26th Mar 2024, 09:44 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 09:45 GMT

Manager Karen Mullan spoke of how thousands of working people locally rely on Universal Credit to top up their incomes because salaries are too low.

The rebrand has been taken as a result of the foodbank’s expanding role that has seen it move beyond the provision of food assistance to a broader range of measures to assist families and individuals during challenging periods.

Here is a selection of photographs taken by Neil McLaughlin.

Mayor Patricia Logue with staff and volunteers at the Foyle Foodbank AGM on Monday when the organisation rebranded as the Foyle Network Foundation.

1. Mayor Patricia Logue with staff and volunteers at the Foyle Foodbank AGM on Monday when the organisation rebranded as the Foyle Network Foundation.

Mayor Patricia Logue with staff and volunteers at the Foyle Foodbank AGM on Monday when the organisation rebranded as the Foyle Network Foundation. Photo: Neil McLaughlin photography

Photo Sales
Staff, volunteers, members and representatives of partner organisations at the Foyle Foodbank AGM on Monday when the organisation rebranded as the Foyle Network Foundation.

2. Staff, volunteers, members and representatives of partner organisations at the Foyle Foodbank AGM on Monday when the organisation rebranded as the Foyle Network Foundation.

Staff, volunteers, members and representatives of partner organisations at the Foyle Foodbank AGM on Monday when the organisation rebranded as the Foyle Network Foundation. Photo: Neil McLaughlin photography

Photo Sales
Staff, volunteers, members and representatives of partner organisations at the Foyle Foodbank AGM on Monday when the organisation rebranded as the Foyle Network Foundation.

3. Staff, volunteers, members and representatives of partner organisations at the Foyle Foodbank AGM on Monday when the organisation rebranded as the Foyle Network Foundation.

Staff, volunteers, members and representatives of partner organisations at the Foyle Foodbank AGM on Monday when the organisation rebranded as the Foyle Network Foundation. Photo: Neil McLaughlin photography

Photo Sales
Staff, volunteers and members at the Foyle Foodbank AGM on Monday when the organisation rebranded as the Foyle Network Foundation.

4. Staff, volunteers and members at the Foyle Foodbank AGM on Monday when the organisation rebranded as the Foyle Network Foundation.

Staff, volunteers and members at the Foyle Foodbank AGM on Monday when the organisation rebranded as the Foyle Network Foundation. Photo: Neil McLaughlin photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page