Action needed to tackle ‘obscene’ energy profits warns Derry MLA

The Foyle MLA said appeals from Boris Johnson to energy companies were worthless “when his government has the power to take real action to halt the energy rip-off”.

“Big energy corporations are walking away with eye-watering profits on the back of hiking the bills of ordinary workers and families, forcing many to choose between heating and eating.

“Rather than get tough on these companies, the action taken by the British government to cut fuel bills has been abysmal and has made no impact. Words aren’t enough, it’s time for the British government to act by cutting taxes on fuel and ensuring energy companies pay their fair share to bring down people’s bills.”

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson.

Ciara Ferguson said the UK government also “should stop giving cover to the DUP to block an Executive being formed in the north, an Executive that could be working today to put money in people’s pockets to deal with the rising cost of living”.