‘Auntie astounded’ by campaign but ‘axe still hangs’ over Radio Foyle newsroom, rally told

Darach MacDonald, representing the Derry and North West Branch of the NUJ, provided an update on the campaign to save programming and posts at the Northland Road station at an education and health workers demonstration in Guildhall Square on Tuesday.

Mr. McDonald said the NUJ is determined to ensure there are no local redundancies and to secure the continuation of Radio Foyle’s Breakfast Show, which, unless there is an 11th hour reprieve, will come off the air at the end of next month.

"Talks are underway with BBC management. Our union negotiators have reported that the talks are 'going well and the tone is very amicable'. Both sides seem to be in listening mode. However, as the current parlance has it, nothing is settled until all is settled.

"Our primary concern as a union is the jobs of our members in the Radio Foyle chapel and at other newsrooms where they are at risk.

“Our other concern is programme content here in Derry and the integrity of the station as a news medium. While we are now more confident that the jobs can be saved, the axe is still hanging over the news room.

"The nub of that, of course, is that the award-winning two hour Breakfast Show is scheduled to come off the air for good on March 31. That deadline has not changed,” he said.

The veteran journalist and writer told hundreds of trade unionists gathered in Derry city centre that NUJ negotiators hope that this can be ‘ameliorated but the aim is still to save those programmes and those jobs’.

“We are absolutely determined that there will be no forced redundancies or forced job losses,” he said.

Mr. MacDonald told the rally the BBC has not yet moved on its position to scrap the Breakfast Show and hourly news bulletins and to reduce the number of posts at the station.

But, he maintained, the campaign of support for Radio Foyle has been noticed at BBC headquarters and the NUJ now has management’s ear.

“That change is down to the huge support our campaign has received across the Foyle region and beyond: the outpouring of well-wishes; the spontaneous rally when the announcement was first made; the huge support for our online petition; the personal messages from public representatives, from local agencies, from the voluntary sector. self-help groups, businesses and individuals.

"Word has it that the level of support for Radio Foyle has astounded 'Auntie' and her minions. Nowhere has there been a more vocal and heartfelt outpouring of concerns that there has been from here.

