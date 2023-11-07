Cost of Living supports: Information at event in Rath Mór in Creggan this Friday
The event will include stalls from a range of support agencies and campaign groups, with those gathered raising awareness of the various supports available locally.
Funded by the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland, there will be a limited number of free warm packs, household essentials, and period products available for attendees.
Speaking ahead of the event on Friday, Amie Gallagher, Focus Project Coordinator said: “ This event, organised by Focus volunteers Rachel Carlin and Margaret Bonner, will provide chance for people to come along and find out what support is available to help them through the current climate and how they can get involved with local campaigns, as well as tackling the stigma of reaching out and asking for help.”