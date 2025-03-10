Credit Union Partners with Kingsbridge Hospital Group to offer affordable financing for Private Healthcare Credit Union members in Derry can apply for loans

In a groundbreaking partnership, CCU Credit Union has joined forces with Kingsbridge Hospital Group (KHG) to launch an innovative initiative designed to provide affordable financing options for private consultations and medical treatments.

Developed against a backdrop of increasingly long waiting times for patients, the Credit Union recognised the need to offer their members the option to fund healthcare requirements with flexible repayment plans and competitive interest rates.

“Our mission has always been to serve our local community, and we know the challenges that extended NHS waiting lists are placing on individuals and families,” said Terry McGuinness, Business Development and Marketing Manager at CCU Credit Union.

“An increasing number of people have found themselves having to borrow money to finance their healthcare, often at high repayment rates. We wanted to provide an alternative solution. Through this partnership with Kingsbridge Hospital Group, we can offer a real choice, allowing access to private procedures quickly with the ability to pay over a period that suits s their personal circumstances at an affordable rate. This is all about improving quality of life for our members.”

While CCU has 31,000 members across nine locations, any patient can use the scheme, potentially benefitting thousands of residents across Northern Ireland.

The Kingsbridge Hospital Group, a leading provider of private healthcare in Northern Ireland, shares this vision for accessible, timely medical care. “We are delighted to partner with the Credit Union on this innovative program,” said Chris Monahan, Group Financial Controller at Kingsbridge Hospital Group.

“Together, we are offering a solution that helps bridge the gap between the demand for medical treatments and the current capacity of public services. Patients now have the option to receive the care they need sooner, without the financial worries.”

With this new service, members can finance a wide range of procedures, including hip and knee replacements, eye treatments, and other vital treatments. The flexible repayment options ensure that these procedures are attainable for those who may have thought them out of reach.

“This partnership is a lifeline for those suffering while they wait for essential care,” added Terry McGuinness. “It’s about giving people dignity, comfort, and a real alternative when facing extended waiting times.”

For more information about the initiative, eligibility, and how to apply, visit www.ccuni.org or contact [email protected]