Derry Against Fuel Poverty protest at Firmus Energy today

The protest was in response to the fourth gas hike in 12 months, which brings the total increase to 194% since April 2021.

Spokesperson Paul Hughes said, “People have really been feeling the pressure post-Christmas and are telling us they can take any more. We’ve had frustration filled reports in the last 24 hours from many local people who struggled to top up their meters last night with many paypoint machines being down across the city.”

“Vulnerable people were terrified to run out of gas overnight, with the snow and cold temperatures forecast, as paypoint machines are the only way to top-up. Additionally, it prevented people being able to top up before the price increase today.

Representitives from Derry Against Fuel Poverty protesting outside Firmus Gas on Thursday.

“One woman had to travel to three different shops just to top up. The most vulnerable in our society are not being protected and this is a direct result of Firmus’ antiquated equipment and their refusal to invest in their own infrastructure.

“We saw no other option than to protest at their offices and send a strong message on behalf of the people of Derry. We will not sit back and take another increase in gas prices, we are rising up against this injustice.

“We believe that we have a duty to defend ourselves in light of what can only be described as corporate greed. And a further duty to defend those who, for whatever reason, are currently unable to defend themselves.