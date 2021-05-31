Derry house prices: Here’s how much they have risen over the past year

Despite the rise this was the second lowest value in the north after Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon where the standardised price was £128,320. Data from Land & Property Services and the NI Statistics & Research Agency was used to compile the House Price Index report for Quarter 1 2021. It shows the House Price Index in Derry and Strabane is now stood at 141.6

The Index measures the change in the price of residential property sold in the north and uses Stamp Duty information on residential property sales recorded by HMRC.

In Derry and Strabane there was a 6.2% percentage change over the past 12 months and a 3.4% per centage change on the previous quarter.

These were both higher rises than the averages for the north - 6.0% year-on-year and 1.1% over the quarter, respectively.

The average price for a house in the north is £149,178. The council area with the highest standardised price is Lisburn and Castlereagh with £175,813.

The House Price Index is now 34.5% higher than Q1 2015.

LPS reports that the Covid-19 pandemic ‘essentially paused the housing market between March 23 and June 15, 2020.