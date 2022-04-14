The Derry MP was speaking as he welcomed reports that the Irish Government is to reduce VAT on energy and provide an additional three weeks fuel allowance for 370,000 people.

“In the South, in Scotland and in Wales, families are getting direct support from their government to address the mounting cost fuel, food and energy bills. Working families in Northern Ireland will rightly feel like they’re getting a raw deal from Stormont as the vast majority receive absolutely nothing while they’re hit again and again by enormous price hikes,” he said.

“Every day I speak to people who are forced to turn the heating off or put less food on the table for their family. Many of them are working every hour they can and working more than one job to make ends meet but the truth is they’re being badly let down by parties more interested in themselves than in putting people first.”

SDLP Leader, Derry MP Colum Eastwood.