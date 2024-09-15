Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Secretary of State Hilary Benn has confirmed that the sign off for the Derry City & Strabane District Council City Deal will go ahead as planned over the coming days.

The confirmation comes just a day after it emerged that the Labour government were planning to apply a ‘pause’ on Northern Ireland’s four City Deals until the Spending Review was completed, sparking concern and dismay from politicians across the region.

The earlier decision was heavily criticised by the First and Deputy First Ministers Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly, Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood among others, with numerous direct appeals to the government to reconsider.

Launched back in February 2021 after years of intensive preparatory work on the bid, the City Deal and Inclusive Future Fund is the largest ever single investment package by Government into the Derry City and Strabane District Council area. A funding package of £210m was secured from the UK Government and Northern Ireland Executive, while Derry City and Strabane District Council and its project delivery partners are contributing additional funding of around £40m, which will bring the total investment to around £250m.

Derry & Strabane's £250m City Deal will be signed off in the coming days.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday night, Northern Ireland Secretary of State Mr Benn moved to assuage fears.

He said: “I look forward to signing the financial terms of the Derry City and Strabane Deal, which has been in development for so long, on behalf of the UK Government in the coming days.”

Responding to the confirmation, NI Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald said: “Confirmation tonight that Derry & Strabane City & Growth Deal WILL go ahead ad deal signing hopefully take place as planned this week.

“I am continuing to press for the other deals, these are game-changers for regions across the north, creating jobs and boosting local economies.”

SDLP Leader, Foyle MP Colum Eastwood.

The SDLP said its party leader and Derry’s MP Colum Eastwood has been ‘engaging intensively with senior Cabinet Ministers in the Treasury and Northern Ireland Office over the weekend seeking urgent confirmation that funding for Northern Ireland’s City Deals will continue’.

Mr Eastwood welcomed an initial commitment from the British Government and his party said they will continue pressing Ministers to continue with the full suite of investment under the four agreed plans.

Colum Eastwood said: “Since the announcement that funding for our City Deals was to be ‘paused’, I have engaged with senior British Government Ministers in the Treasury and the Northern Ireland Office to make the case for continued investment in the four regions. I am glad that we have made progress over the last 24 hours and have received confirmation that the Derry City Deal will continue as planned.

“This is a good start and we have more work to do. Derry and the North West, in particular, needs this level of capital investment to kickstart our ambitions for greater regional balance and progress higher education provision. It should never have been placed in doubt.”

Sinn Féin COuncillor Sandra Duffy.

Sinn Féin’s Sandra Duffy meanwhile has said confirmation that the City and Growth Deal for Derry and Strabane will go ahead as planned will give clarity to those working to deliver vital regeneration projects.

Councillor Sandra Duffy said: “It’s now confirmed that the City and Growth Deal for Derry and Strabane will go ahead as planned.

“This decision will give clarity to all those who have been working hard on delivering these important projects.

“This is a historic investment in this region and will be a game-changer for the regeneration of communities, creating good jobs and helping to strengthen the north west’s economy.

SCANi-hub at Ulster University: Part of the funding will go towards enhancing Derry & Strabane's cutting edge industries and research in conjunction with Ulster University. (Photo: Nigel McDowell/Ulster University)

“The British Government must adopt a similar approach to all City and Growth Deals for communities across the north and immediately reverse the unacceptable decision to pause this funding.”

Here in the north west, Derry City & Strabane District Council has previously said that the ‘impact of the investment delivered through the City Deal and Inclusive Future Fund is forecast to triple the expected rate of employment growth, with an additional 7,000 jobs created by 2032 and GVA is anticipated to have increased by £230m per annum by the end of the decade’.

Meanwhile politicians across the board have vowed to continue to press the British government on the other deals confirmed under the Tories for Northern Ireland in the Causeway Coast & Glens, Belfast City region and Mid South West region.

The four packages in total represent an investment of around £1.5bn for the north.

In a separate development over the weekend, hopes that Casement Park could be redeveloped in time to host the EURO 2028 also seem to have been dashed.

In a letter to Communities Minister Gordon Lyons, Mr Benn said: “Having sought expert advice and analysis, we have concluded that there is a significant risk that the stadium would not be built in time (including to host essential test events well in advance of the tournament). This is in part because in the period between the awarding of EURO 2028 and the election of the new Government, almost no progress was made to deliver the stadium build.

Projected impact on employment levels in Derry & Strabane.

"The estimated build costs have risen dramatically - from £180m when the EURO 2028 bid was awarded in October 2023 to potentially over £400m - and there is a significant risk that it would not be built in time for the tournament. We have therefore, regrettably, decided that it is not appropriate for the UK Government to provide funding to seek to build Casement Park in time to host matches at EURO 2028. This has been a very difficult decision to make, given our belief in the EURO 2028 partnership, but it is the only way forward in the circumstances.”