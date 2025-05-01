Derry & Strabane Council to consider £203,000 chamber audio-visual system replacement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City and Strabane District Council members are to consider a full audio-visual system replacement costing over £200,000 for the Guildhall chamber where it holds meetings.

Meanwhile the Council has also approved plans for replacement speakers in the same chamber at a cost of £24,750.

At this month’s Full Council Meeting Director of Business and Culture, Stephen Gillespie said the latter speaker replacement proposal was initially brought to April’s Business and Culture Committee meeting and sought approval for replacement of the speakers in the Guildhall.

At the meeting members approved the replacement speakers as well as the drafting of an Officers’ report on a potential full replacement of the audio-visual system – including microphones and speakers – which is estimated to cost £203,000.

The Council chamber is housed upstairs in the Guildhall.

Mr Gillespie said the replacement speakers would “address the sound quality issues” in the chamber, while officers work on the wider scheme to replace the entire system.

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey argued that council should carry out a full replacement immediately.

“There’s no point in part-doing a job,” he said. “We should be replacing the full system and everything else that goes along with it.

“With regard to financing that, it’s my understanding that the councillors’ remuneration is a lot smaller than what was anticipated in our rates process, and I believe that if we talk to the Chief Finance Officer there is funding in council budgets to allow for that.

“This is to do with councillors’ under-effectiveness in this chamber so rather than doing a bit now and a bit again, we should be taking the full system and reinvigorating it all properly.”

SDLP councillor Sean Mooney said his party was content with new speakers at present, and any other improvement could be made later.

Councillor Mooney added: “At this moment in time there are well-founded complaints from members that they do you have problems with the sound.

“Members the public have got issues so it needs rectified, but we don’t think at this moment in time that we need to spend £203,000 when, if we fix the sound, that will allow us to effectively discharge our duties.”

Chief Executive, John Kelpie, said the cost for new speakers would not be “nugatory” and would make up part of the overall, long term renovations.

“With regard to the bigger scheme there are lots of decisions to be taken about a bigger, all-singing, all-dancing, all-listening scheme,” he said. “We will bring forward a paper and perhaps even a workshop with members to look at various solutions.”

“The system was installed back in 2012, in technology terms that’s ancient at this point, so we are looking to all of the various add-ons that are now available to us, which will require considerable expense but will have huge benefit.”

The Council chamber upstairs at the rear of the Guildhall has been in use since after the Guildhall reopened in 2013 following a £9.5m restoration project, and the amalgamation of the former Derry City Council and Strabane District Council as one of the north of Ireland’s new super-councils two years later.

Prior to that, Derry City Council meetings had been held downstairs in what is now a museum.

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter