Derry City and Strabane District Councillors have rejected taking a pay increase once more.

The Council’s Lead Democratic Services and Improvement Officer, Ellen Cavanagh, outlined the proposed rise – which would see an increase from £15,071 per annum to a maximum of £17,030 – at a Governance and Strategic Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday, January 9.

She noted that, in the last two years, Councillors deemed a pay increase as ‘inappropriate’ during the cost-of-living crisis, and have contacted the Department for Communities (DfC) to carry out an independent review on whether Councillors should vote on their own pay.

Ballyarnett Sinn Féin District Councillor Sandra Duffy said that a change in allowance would be “inappropriate” without the DfC’s review.

Derry's Guildhall.

She said: “Some work has been done on that, and we should wait for the outcome. Hopefully we’ll see an Executive restored to address issues like this one.”

Ballyarnett SDLP District Councillor Brian Tierney amended the proposal to allow for an increase in carer’s allowance, saying it is needed for Councillors to carry out their roles.

However, he agreed that it was inappropriate for the Council to vote for an overall increase in allowance.

“I understand there may be people that feel they deserve and need a pay increase, but I don’t think it’s appropriate for us to vote on it,” he said.

“MP’s and MLA’s don’t vote on their own pay, and it shouldn’t be different for Councillors.”

Derg UUP Alderman Derek Hussey argued that allowances are calculated by the National Association of Councillors (NAC NI), so this annual basic allowance is “not something Councillors construed”.

“It was independently assessed as a proper basic allowance for Councillors,” Alderman Hussey said. “So we should adopt the allowance and any Councillor who can’t accept that can hand that money back into the system.”

The Moor Independent District Councillor Gary Donnelly said there was a resentment towards politicians, which would be exacerbated if Councillors awarded themselves the pay raise.

However, he stressed that elected officials are also struggling due to the cost-of-living crisis.

“There’s a perception that politicians have their snouts in the trough,” he said. “That may be true in Stormont and Westminster but Councillors on 15 grand a year are not part of a gravy train.”

“Councillors aren’t on a huge wage, and most bust their chops working long hours for a small amount of money.

“I’m content with what I’m getting, but if you’re advocating for striking workers then there’s an uneasiness amongst Councillors.”

Foyleside People Before Profit District Councillor Shaun Harkin said: “We have a public sector strike planned for January 18, mostly for pay parity with workers across the water, so I think it’s important for us to send the message that we won’t increase our own pay until this is resolved.

“I think we should do this collectively, as a way to stand in solidarity with hundreds of thousands of workers.”

In April 2023, elected representatives in Derry and Strabane voted to defer the pay uplift awarded to councillors in the north, and wrote to the Department for Communities asking that an independent review panel determine if it is appropriate for them to vote on their own level of pay.

