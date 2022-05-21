Derry & Strabane leisure members advised over refunds after temporary closures

At the full meeting of council, SDLP Councillor Rory Farrell asked if council officials had a process in place to reimburse people who couldn’t access the leisure facilities.

Director of Health and Community, Karen McFarland explained: “We are asking all of our gym members to contact the leisure centres directly where their membership options, depending on the package, will be discussed.

“If you have a direct debit collection, rather than go through a refund process we are looking to reduce the next Direct Debit collection by the level of funding the users have been disadvantaged for.

Templemore Sports Complex.

“We have different types of user packages and depending on the prices in place, they will be dealt with directly by centre managers.”

