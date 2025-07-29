Derry's GSCA 'devastated' as appeal against Good Relations funding cut rejected

Greater Shantallow Community Art (GSCA) have said they are “devastated” after being told their appeal against a decision to cut Good Relations funding has been rejected.

GSCA had lodged an appeal with the Executive Office and written directly to the First Minister after receiving notification back in May that the Central Good Relations Fund (CGRF) application to The Executive Office has been rejected, resulting in the loss of cross-community initiatives and funding for the programme officer’s post.

The decision not to renew the annual £65,000 allocation was just one in a series of cuts from various departments and bodies impacting Derry’s arts and cultural sector.

In a statement issued via the Studio 2 Facebook page, said that this “shocking news” about the unsuccessful appeal, “comes after GSCA delivering an extensive detailed review”.

GSCA said that review highlighted what it termed “irrational and unfair treatment of our annual bid for support”, and said that the decision on the appeal was issued to them in an “unexplained, nonsensical two sentence Rejection of our Appeal from a nameless, faceless Executive office Civil Servant”.

"To say we are devastated on behalf of all the communities we serve is such an understatement,” they posted.

"We sincerely thank everyone who has supported us during this time and to the many schools, community groups and individuals who have sent us letters of support and good wishes. We thank you all.

"Whilst our appeal has been rejected by Belfast-based civil servants we again reach out to those mainstream political parties who form the government in the Assembly and we have extended invitations to our First and Deputy First Ministers directly to come and see at first hand the need for vital Creative Good Relations programmes we deliver in our city and to ask them to "Stop the Cuts" and to stand up for equality of opportunity for our city and the Northwest!”

The Executive Office said back in May that it was ‘not possible to support all worthwhile projects’ amid shock locally over funding being stopped for a much praised cross-community programme in Derry.

When asked for an explanation for the 100% funding cut to GCSA’s Together: Building a United Community at the time, a spokesperson for The Executive Office told the Journal that the department has supported nearly 900 projects to date, “benefitting almost 290,000 people through the Good Relations Fund (CGRF)”.

“Each year,” the spokesperson added, “the funding sought exceeds the available resources which means it is not possible to support all worthwhile projects.

“For 2025/26 we received 220 applications from groups, requesting a total funding of £7.1million against a budget for 2025/26 of £2.025 million.

"A total of 62 successful projects have been awarded funding which will positively impact on almost 40,000 people. A further 49 groups remain on a waiting list should additional budget become available during the year.”

The Executive Office stated that it “remains fully committed to Good Relations, with an ongoing strategic review of the T:BUC Strategy, and will work with stakeholders to mitigate impact where possible”.